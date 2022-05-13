Simple Lifestyle Changes That Will Make Your Health ‘10 Times Better’

Written by Bec Milligan

Health and wellness writer, Max Lugavere has taken to Instagram to reveal five simple things you can do that he claims will improve the quality of your life by ten. And they really are simple.

The first is what we all know but can be bad at putting into actual practice: getting seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Most health experts agree that sleeping for at least seven hours – especially deep sleep, which you can easily achieve by following this guide – is vital to optimal health.

Lugavere’s second tip is to eat more animal protein; “especially beef and eggs” – sorry vegans. As a best-selling New York Times author of multiple nutrition-focused cookbooks, Lugavere highly recommends people check out his books for recipes that’ll allow people to “have more energy, think better, feel better, and maybe even live longer.”

The third simple lifestyle change that Lugavere recommends is to cut back on your cardio and instead focus on strength training. So, if you’re a gym junkie who loves hitting the treadmill, you may want to start grabbing some weights instead…

Image Credit: @maxlugavere

Lugavere also suggests that “regular heat and cold stress” is something that’ll improve your health. By this, he means that you should frequently expose your body to both high temperatures – by sitting back in a sauna – and low temperatures – by taking ice baths or cold showers.

Lastly, Lugavere suggests getting a daily dose of sunlight. Neuroscientist, Dr Andrew D. Huberman – who has his own simple ‘health hacks’ for optimal mental and physical health – would agree with this, as he regularly advocates how important exposing yourself to morning sunlight is as it sets your circadian rhythm and improves your mood and ability to focus.

Instagram users flooded Lugavere’s post with comments, praising his simple advice. One user wrote, “Doing all of these! Feeling better in my 50’s than I did in my 40’s!” while another shared, “Yep..sauna and strength training 3-4x a week has been a game-changer for me.”

So, there you have it. If you’re wanting to improve your health, why not give these lifestyle changes a go? Although, we understand if you skip the ice bath tip…