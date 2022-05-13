Where To Watch Top Gun In Australia

Written by Bec Milligan

Here’s everything you need to know about Top Gun – including which streaming services you can watch it on – before its sequel is released.

Top Gun, the beloved 1986 film where Tom Cruise plays Maverick – a young pilot studying at United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school – is getting a sequel more than thirty years later. The sequel, Top Gun: Maverick comes out in Australian cinemas on May 27th.

If you want to refresh your memory before Top Gun 2 hits theatres, here’s all you need to know about Top Gun.

How To Watch Top Gun In Australia

Stan – Price start at $10/month



Binge – Prices start at $10/month



Paramount Plus – Prices start at $7.49/month



Foxtel Now – Prices start at $25/month

Synopsis

Hotshot pilot, Maverick attends The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School but his reckless attitude puts him at odds with other students; especially Iceman – a calm and collected pilot who follows the rules. But who will become the top fighter pilot? Maverick or Iceman?

Trailer

Cast & Crew

Veteran actor and three-time Oscar-nominee Tom Cruise stars as Maverick. Top Gun also stars Oscar-winner Tim Robbins and Val Kilmer, best known for The Doors and Batman Forever. Top Gun was directed by Emmy-winner Tony Scott, best known for directing Crimson Tide and Enemy of the State.

Reviews

Top Gun currently has a 6.9 IMDb score and a critic rating of 57% but an audience rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.